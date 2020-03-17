WrestleMania 36 and week leading up to it will be held in front of zero crowd and only those watching via live stream after the WWE decided to move the wrestling extravaganza to its Performance Center amid growing Coronavirus pandemic. The Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida was selected as the venue for WrestleMania as early as last year, but the event was always in risk of either getting cancelled, relocated or postponed. Also Read - WWE WrestleMania 36, Day 2 Full Results: Drew McIntyre Overcomes Brock Lesnar To Win WWE Championship

It was earlier reported that the authorities of Tampa Bay dropped the ball in WWE's court to call off the event and in the case the company was still insisting on hosting WrestleMania at the Raymond James stadium, the authorities will pull the plug on the show themselves. With a total of 160 reported cases in the city of Florida, the status of WrestleMania was up in air. With more than 70,000 people expected to attend the event on April 5, chances of WrestleMania taking place at the original venue appeared slim.

"In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE's training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania," WWE said in a statement released on Tuesday.

It could be debated whether hosting WrestleMania 36 in front of an empty stadium is a better move than perhaps postponing the show. With WWE Smackdown and Raw also being held at the Performance Center, the option of giving the wrestlers an off-season and resuming with the storylines whenever the coast cleared was available but the WWE decided to go otherwise.

WrestleMania since its inception in 1985 has remained WWE’s biggest show of the year. Each edition, the attendance has ranged between 70,000 to 90,000. In 2016, WrestleMania 32 set a record attendance of 101,763, which is the maximum crowd ever for a professional wrestling event. WrestleMania 3, in 1987 saw 93,173 people attend the show.