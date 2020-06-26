Announcer and host of WWE Bump Kayla Braxton tested positive for the deadly coronavirus for the second time on Thursday. Back in March, the 27-year-old became the first from the WWE fraternity to test positive for coronavirus. Also Read - Hockey Teams Focussing on Strength Training During Stay at Home

She took to Twitter to announce the news to her fans but soon deactivated her Twitter account following cyberbullying. Fans felt she was careless.

"Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me," Braxton had tweeted, before deactivating her account.

In the wake of the pandemic, WWE has been filming episodes sans crowds and fans. But this piece of development could bring everything to a halt.

Braxton was a reporter for My Way at WESH 2 News in Orlando, Florida. She also was the host of Nashville View, a web show regarding all things Nashville.

Now that she is a member of the blue brand, Braxton is charged with getting backstage scoops and asking the tough questions, a demanding task she handles with aplomb on behalf of the passionate WWE Universe.

