The drop in WWE RAW TV viewership continues with the show reportedly drawing an average of 1.656 million viewers on Monday. This is lower than that of last week's 1.732 million viewers.

According to Showbuzz Daily, viewers in the last hour of the three-hour show were the lowest ever in its history. For the first hour, it was 1.77 million, for second 1.75 million and for the third hour it slipped to a historical low of 1.46 million.

Several factors seemingly have contributed to the low interest with the show being telecast just a night before US Presidential election. Additionally, there was a thrilling football match going on at the same time which drew around 11 million viewers on ESPN eating into the share as well.

In case you missed it, below are the results from Monday Night Raw

#Jeff Hardy defeated Elias in Guitar on a Pole Match

#Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in Women’s Tag Team Title Match

#Bobby Lashley defeated R-Truth, drags Drew Gulak to 24/7 Title win

#Braun Strowman defeated Keith Lee, Sheamus in a Triple Threat Match for Survivor Series spot

#Nia Jax defeated Lana

#Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin defeated The New Day in a Non-Title Match

#Ricochet defeated TuckeR

#Drew McIntyre defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a 1-on-2 Handicap Match