WZC vs KSS Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Watan Zalmi CC vs Kristianstad CC, Match 11, ECS T10 Gothenburg – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's WZC vs KSS in Kviberg: The 11th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Watan Zalmi CC and Kristianstad CC at 2:30 pm (IST).

Day 2 Results

#Hisingen CC (50/6) lost to Seaside CC (51/3) by 7 wickets

#Jonkoping CA vs Watan Zalmi CC (Match Abandoned)

#Seaside CC (51/3) beat Hisingen CC (50/6) by 7 wickets

#Jonkoping CA (110/3) beat Hisingen CC (64/6) by 46 runs

#Watan Zalmi CC (76/6) lost to Seaside CC (78/1) by 9 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Kristianstad CC and Seaside CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



WZC vs KSS My Dream11 Team

Ihsanullah Wafa (captain), Abdul Haq (vice-captain), Taimur Khan, Muhibullah Kharoti, Waheedullah Musleh, Sadek Robel, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Sabaun Shirzad, Ibrahim Zahiri, Niaz Mohammad

WZC vs KSS Squads

Kristianstad CC: Niyazwali Zargul, Niamatullah Musleh, Bashirullah Khan, Waheedullah Musleh, Akmal Popla, Azim Shinwari, Nishad Ahmad, Abdullah Shinwari, Khaled jan Mohammed, Faridullah Khawri, Hafizullah Shinwari, Azim Shinwari, Sajid Khan, Ihsanullah Wafa, Ibrahim Zahiri, Khushhal Khawri

Watan Zalmi CC: Imran Khan, Niaz Mohammad, Fahd Omair Zafar, Muhammad Taj, Eywazollah Raisi, Waleed Ilyas, Sabaun Shirzad, Muhibullah Kharoti, M Sadek Robel, Hamad Ahmed, Rimon Chandra Saha, Saood Ur Rahman, MD Nabil, Majidullah Khan, Qandeel Abbas, Taimur Khan, Waissullah Safi, Mohammad Askari, S Abdul Haq, Abid Khan

