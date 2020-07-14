WZC vs SSD Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The ninth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series in Gothenberg will be played between Watan Zalmi CC and Seaside CC at 9:30 pm (IST).

Day 1 Results

#Seaside CC (103/4) beat Almhult CC (101/5) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (73/4) beat Almhult CC (70) by 6 wickets

#Watan Zalmi (74/9) beat Hisingen CC (61/5) by 13 runs

#Hisingen CC (80/4) beat Almhult CC (79/5) by 6 wickets

The Dream11 European Cricket Series Gothenburg is the latest tournament in the ongoing ECS in Sweden. This is the second such event being held in Sweden after the Stockholm series. Seven teams will take part during the five-day affair with Friday being finals day. The league starts from July 13 and will end on July 17 when the semi-finals, third-place playoff and the grand finale will be played. The seven participating teams are Almhult CC, Jonkoping CA, Hisingen CC, Watan Zalmi CC, Seaside CC, Kristianstad CC and Linkoping CC.

All matches will be played at Kviberg in Gothenburg.

Toss: The toss between Watan Zalmi CC and Seaside CC will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg



WZC vs SSD My Dream11 Team

S.Abdul Haq (captain), Sabaun Shirzad (vice-captain), Rubal Pathak, Waissullah Safi, Arfan Arif, Mokhtar Ghulami, Niaz Mohammad, Taimur Khan, Zahoor Sabir, Usman Sarwar, Eywazollah Raisi

WZC vs SSD Squads

Watan Zalmi CC: Niaz Mohammad, Fahd Omair Zafar, M Sadek Robel, Muhibullah Kharoti, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Sabaun Shirzad, Waleed Ilyas, MD Nabil, Muhammad Taj, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra Saha, Hamad Ahmed, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan, Waissullah Safi, Eywazollah Raisi, S.Abdul Haq

Seaside CC: Arfan Arif, Umair Chaudary, Mokhtar Ghulami, Harinder Koranga, Rubal Pathak, Zahoor Sabir, Usman Sarwar, Babar Farooq, Ibrahim Khan, Shreyas Murthy, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Zawwar Hussain, Ammar Zafar, Aditya Arora, Ashiq Hussain, Imam Shaik

