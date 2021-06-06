Legendary Spanish midfielder Xavi Hernandes revealed that he has snubbed Barcelona twice after getting the offer for the head coach’s position. Xavi represented Barcelona for more than two decades as a player and is considered amongst the most important players in the club’s history. Since his retirement from football, everyone is expecting Xavi to return to Barcelona as a manager due to his terrific awareness of Barcelona’s style of football. Also Read - Lionel Messi Awestruck by 8-Year-Old Argentine Girl's Football Skills, Heartwarming Gesture Towards Her Goes Viral | WATCH

Xavi is currently under contract with Qatar’s club Al Sadd and by signing his new contract with the club he had a two-year extension till 2023 Also Read - Ronald Koeman to Remain as Barcelona Manager For Next Season

The 2010 World Cup winner said he snubbed Barcelona twice due to several circumstances. Also Read - Barcelona Sign Manchester City Defender Eric Garcia as Free Transfer

“Fortunately or unfortunately I have said no to Barcelona twice, due to different circumstances, family, professional, contractual…,” he told La Vanguardia.

Xavi further said that it was not the right time when the offers were made to him by Barcelona and said he is in no hurry to join the club as he wants to take his times to get prepared for the big job.

“And of course it was very difficult because I am a Barcelona fan, but it was not the [right] time.”

“Whatever comes will come, it will be evaluated and we will decide. [Offers] arrived years ago, but it was not the time. Barcelona came and it was not the time. There is no hurry.

“Xabi Alonso said the other day that he wants to coach in his own way and I can relate to that,” he added.

Xavi is currently in Barcelona with his family for a vacation but when he arrived many expected that he might join Barcelona this season, however, the club president has confirmed that Ronald Koeman will remain the manager for next season.

“I land in Barcelona, they wait for me at the airport and as soon as I arrive people send me messages. ‘But haven’t they told you anything?’ Well no, firstly because they already have a coach who is Koeman, who must be respected, and also because I’m not in a hurry,” Xavi said.