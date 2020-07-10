XFT vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction

CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Xinjiang Flying Tigers vs Shanxi Loongs Match at 1:00 PM IST, July 10: The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games.

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions

XFT vs SL My Dream11 Team

Hanjub Chang, Lingxu Zeng, Qi Lin, C Tang, Caiyu Yu, Pengfei Yan, ZhaoBao Ge, Zhou Qi (SP)

XFT vs SL Squads

Xinjiang Flying Tigers: Changdong Yu, Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Rufukati Jiang, Ziming Fan, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Caiyu Yu

Shanxi Loongs: Junwei Ren, Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Helin Teng, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen, Zhang Zelong, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge

