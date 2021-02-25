XI-S vs BEN Dream11 Team Predictions

XI Stars vs Bengali Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 68 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s XI-S vs BEN at Montjuic Ground: Bengali have so far played seven matches so far of which they have won four while losing the remaining three. This is the second time they are facing XI Stars in their Group A clash having earlier registered a narrow two-run win. Also Read - CAT vs MIB Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021 Match 67: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Catalunya Tigers vs Men in Blue at 3:00 PM IST

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between XI Stars and Bengali will start from 5:00 PM IST – February 25. Also Read - BOK-W vs DUM-W Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Jharkhand Women's T20 2021 Final Match: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Bokaro Blossoms vs Dumka Daisies at 2:00 PM IST February 25

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - MIB vs XI-S Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs Match 66 February 25 Thursday 1:00 PM IST

XI-S vs BEN My Dream11 Team

Mosaraf Hossain (captain), Omar Ali (vice-captain), Shafiqur Rahman, Tabish Qahquos, Tamjid Bepari, Hamza Khan, Riaz Howlader, Tanveer Shah, Umar Riaz, Hasan bin Hakim, Ali Ahmed

XI-S vs BEN Probable Playing XIs

XI Stars: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

Bengali: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Mohammad Arifur Rahman, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Mukter Hossain, Shakil Islam

XI-S vs BEN Full Squads

XI Stars: Sajid Riaz, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Hassan Khan, Aamir Sohail, Tabish Qahquos, Amir Hamza, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Muneeb Ishfaq, Ehsan Ullah, Roheed Islam, Umar Riaz, Hamza Khan, Zubair Ahmed, Ali Ahmed, Usman Shah

Bengali: Nadeem Hussain, Al Amin Mg, Mukter Hossain, MD Arifur Rahman, Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, Mahbubul Alam, Shafiqur Rahman, Omar Ali, Riaz Howlader, Alauddin Siddique, Mosaraf Hossain, Kausar Dipu, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, Tamjid Bepari, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Waqar Hussain, Hasan Bin Hakim, Tuhin Motalab

Check Dream11 Prediction/ XI-S Dream11 Team/ BEN Dream11 Team/ XI Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Bengali Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.