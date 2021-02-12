XI-S vs CAT Dream11 Team Predictions

In the 21st match of the ongoing T10 tournament in Barcelona, bottom dwellers XI Stars will be up against Catalunya Tigers. So far Stars have played three matches and are winless with two resulting in defeats and one ending in a no result. Catalunya have played two matches and lost one while other ended in a no result to be placed fifth in the six-team Group A.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between XI Stars and Catalunya Tigers will take place at 12:30 PM IST – February 12.

Time: 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

XI-S vs CAT My Dream11 Team

Tabish Qahquos (captain), Yasir Ali (vice-captain), Amir Hamza, Hamza Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Ali Ahmed, Ghulam Dastgeer

XI-S vs CAT Probable Playing XIs

XI Stars: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail

Catalunya Tigers: Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif

XI-S vs CAT Full Squads

XI Stars: Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan

Catalunya Tigers: S Khawar, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal, Ghulam Sarwar, Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer

