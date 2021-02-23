XI-S vs CAT Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

XI Stars vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's XI-S vs CAT at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no.60 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Catalunya Tigers will take on XI Stars at the Montjuic Olympic Ground on Tuesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona XI-S vs CAT match will start at 9 PM IST – February 23. XI Stars had a horrendous ECS T10 campaign so far, losing four matches while one match was abandoned due to rain. After five matches, they are at the bottom of the Group A standings with only one point. On the other hand, Catalunya Tigers, are flying high in the tournament and are second on the points table, behind table-toppers Bengali CC. They have won three of their four matches and will look to continue their fine form. The last time these two sides faced each other, it was Catalunya Tigers who came out victorious by 49 runs.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between XI Stars and Catalunya Tigers will take place at 6:30 PM IST – February 23.

Time: 9 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

XI-S vs CAT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Amir Hamza (C)

Batters – Mustansar Iqbal (vc), Saqib Latif, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood

All-Rounders – Yasir Ali, Zubair Ahmed

Bowlers – Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Umar Riaz, Syed Sherazi

XI-S vs CAT Probable Playing XIs

XI Stars: Tabish Qahquos, Amir Hamza (wk), Tanveer Shah, Asif Mehmood (C), Roheed Aslam, Aamir Sohail, Ehsan Ullah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Hamza Khan, Ali Ahmed.

Catalunya Tigers: Yasir Ali, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Armghan Khan, Saqib Latif, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Sarwar (C), Shahzaib Akram (wk), Ghulam Dastgeer, Syed Sherazi, Kamran Nawaz Sahi, Razaqat Ali.

XI-S vs CAT Squads

XI Stars: Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Catalunya Tigers: Jamshad Afzal (wk), Ghulam Sarwar (C), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem.

