XI-S vs FTH Dream11 Team Predictions

Winless so far, Fateh will hope to record their first win of the ongoing ECS T10 tournament when they face XI Stars today. Fateh have played four matches so far, losing two while two producing no results. XI Stars vs Fateh Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of XI-S vs FTH, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, XI Stars Dream11 Team Player List, Fateh Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips XI Stars vs Fateh Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – XI-S vs FTH T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – XI Stars vs Fateh ECS T10

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between XI Stars and Fateh will take place at 2:30 PM IST – February 12.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

XI-S vs FTH My Dream11 Team

Tabish Qahquos (captain), Iqbal Wajid (vice-captain), Amir Hamza, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hamza Khan, Tanveer Shah, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Umar Riaz, Ali Ahmed, Naghman Hussain

XI-S vs FTH Probable Playing XIs

XI Stars: Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail

Fateh: Happy Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Azeem Azam

XI-S vs FTH Full Squads

XI Stars: Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan

Fateh: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Jagroop Singh, Naghman Hussain, Azeem Azam, Happy Singh, Randip Singh Daid, Tajinder Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Gurvinder Singh sr, Hargurjit Singh, Rajvir Singh, Manvir Singh

