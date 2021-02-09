XI-S vs MIB Dream11 Team Predictions FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona

XI Stars vs Men in Blue Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's XI-S vs MIB at Montjuic Olympic Ground, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 11 of FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona tournament, Men in Blue will take on XI Stars at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Cuttack on Wednesday. The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona XI-S vs MIB match will start at 1 PM IST – February 10. XI Stars' first game was abandoned due to the interruption of rain. They would want to start their day on a high since they have another match to play shortly after this one. After an embarrassing loss to Bengali in their first encounter, Men in Blue will be looking to turn things around against XI Stars. Their second match in the first day has been abandoned due to rain. Here is the FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and XI-S vs MIB Dream11 Team Prediction, XI-S vs MIB Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, XI-S vs MIB Probable XIs FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – XI Stars vs Men in Blue, Fantasy Playing Tips – FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona.

TOSS: The FanCode ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Men in Blue and XI Stars will take place at 12:30 PM IST – February 10.

Time: 1 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground.

XI-S vs MIB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sanjeev Tiwari

Batters – Shankar Kaligatla (C), Shubhdeep Deb, Ehsan Ullah, Tabish Qahquos (VC)

All-Rounders – Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah

Bowlers – Atul Kesar, Abhishek Borikar, Muneeb Ishfaq

XI-S vs MIB Probable Playing XIs

XI Stars: Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail.

Men in Blue: Sanjeev Tiwari (c & wk), Shubhdeep Deb, Shankar Kaligatla, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Rinku Sihol, Abhishek Borikar, Sachin Sudarshana, Atul Kesar, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Paramjot Randhawa.

XI-S vs MIB Squads

Men in Blue: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Sengupta, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kaligatla, Sunil Jangir, Prasanna Jathan, Shubhdeep Deb, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudarshana, Sri Srivastava

XI Stars: Aamir Sohail, Asif Mehmood, Ehsan Ullah, Hamza Khan, Roheed Islam, Tabish Qahqous, Muhammad Zaheer, Musadaq Mubarak, Sajid Riaz, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Abubakar Hussain, Amir Hamza, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Imran Ashiq, Muneeb Ishfaq, Umar Riaz, Usman Shah.

