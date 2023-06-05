Home

Yash Dayal Faces Heat For Sharing Communal Story on Insta; Apologizes Later | VIRAL POST

But even before he could delete it, screenshots were taken and they are going viral on social space.

Yash Dayal, GT

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal courted controversy on Monday afternoon following his Instagram story which he deleted later. The post had a communal message which did not go down well with masses and hence realising it – he deleted it instantly. But even before he could delete it, screenshots were taken and they are going viral on social space.

His apology read: “Guys apologies for the story it was posted by mistake plz don’t spread hate. Thank you. I have respect for each and every community n society.”

Dayal shot to limelight after he was hit by five sixes in an over by KKR’s Rinku Singh. The Knights needed 28 runs in the final over and Dayal was asked to bowl the final six balls. After Umesh Yadav took a single of the first ball, Rinku Singh hit him for five sixes to pick up a historic win. Yash Dayal played five matches in IPL 2023 and picked just two wickets.

“I can’t confirm that (on his chances of Yash Dayal playing again this season),” Hardik said when enquired about Dayal during the post-match show on Star Sports. “He fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced, his condition is presently not good enough to take the field. Someone’s loss is someone’s gain at the end of the day. It is going to take a long time before we see him on the field,” Hardik added.

