Mumbai: Yash Dhull, who is all of 19, has the world at his feet after leading India to the U-19 World Cup triumph last week. While the world and franchises debate and discuss his game and how much can they shell for probably India's next big star, Dhull is not bothered about all the outside noise as he is ready to wait and work hard on improving his game.

Stating that he knows the importance of the platform IPL provides, the right-handed batter also said that he is ready to play for any side and does not have a particular favourite.

In an interview with the Times of India, the quality batter said: "I am not thinking about the IPL auction now. IPL is a big platform and has helped Indian cricketers to take their game to an all-new level. I am ready to play for any team, whoever will pick me."