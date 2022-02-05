Antigua: Virat Kohli is a big global cricketing superstar and his advice to Yash Dhull and Co ahead of the much-awaited U-19 World Cup final would motivate the young stars. Ex-India captain Virat Kohli interacted with the young boys after they beat Australia to set up a date with England. Ahead of the big game, Dhull revealed Kohli’s advice to the team.Also Read - FINAL: Spotlight on Yash Dhull as India U-19 Chase World Cup Glory

"Virat Kohli gave us his best wishes for the final. We got confidence from that, the morale increases when a senior player like him talks to you. He told us how we can execute our plans and he told us about the basics of the game, it was a nice interaction with him," Dhull told ANI recalling Kohli's interaction with the team after India's semi-final win against Australia.

"Everyone is ready to give their 100 per cent, we will enter the final with a positive mindset. We are here to represent the country. We have gotten more experienced, we now know the value of time and how to prepare mentally for big games. Our game has also improved, we have learnt how to deal with pressure," he added.

“There is no one star in the team, we play as a unit.” India captain Yash Dhull speaks before their all-important #U19CWC 2022 Final against England 📽️ pic.twitter.com/Z46rQ2IHlp — ICC (@ICC) February 5, 2022

Eight finals and four trophies in 14 editions make India the most successful team in the Under-19 World Cup history.