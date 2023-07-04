Home

Yash Dhull To Lead India A In Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Abhishek Sharma Named Deputy

Yash Dhull has led India to 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup title. The squad also includes few known IPL faces in Sai Sudharshan, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Prabhsimran Singh and others.

Yash Dhull has led India to U-19 World Cup title in 2022. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The BCCI on Tuesday named Yash Dhull as the captain of the India A squad for the men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to be played from July 13 to 23 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The tournament to be played between eight Asian nations will be held in a 50-over format.

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final.

The first semi-final will be contested between Group A topper against 2nd spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A on July 21. The final will take place on July 23.

India A Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach)

