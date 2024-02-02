Home

‘Yashasvi Bhava’: Sachin Tendulkar To Irfan Pathan; Cricket Fraternity Hails Jaiswal For Test Century Against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal has breached 150 runs mark and at this point of time Axar Patel has joined the opener.

New Delhi: India young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed his maiden Test century on Indian soil while playing against England in the ongoing Test match at YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday. Jaiswal scored his century in 151 balls.

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Irfan Pathan took their ‘X’ previously known as Twitter to hail Yashasvi Jaiswal for his brilliant knock against the Three Lions.

Ghar na hone ki wajah se Maidaan mein sone wala ladka aaj bade khiladoyo ko maidaan mein jaga bhi raha hai bhaga bhi raha hai. Well played Yashasvi Jaiswal 👏 #INDvsENGTest — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 2, 2024

“Ghar na hone ki wajah se Maidaan mein sone wala ladka aaj bade khiladoyo ko maidaan mein jaga bhi raha hai bhaga bhi raha hai. Well played Yashasvi Jaiswal” Tweeted Irfan Pathan.

“Yashavi Bhav” captioned Sachin Tendulkar for Jaiswal’s century against England.

At the time of Tea, India’s score read 225/3 with Jaiswal (125) and Rajat Patidar (25) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Jaiswal played a typically explosive knock of an unbeaten 125 to accelerate India’s innings while the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Starting the second session at 103/2, the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer stitched up a good partnership and carefully took India ahead in the game.

After a slow start to the second innings, Jaiswal pushed the accelerator button and effortlessly hammered England’s first match hero, Tom Hartley, as he smoked back-to-back three boundaries, gathering 13 runs in the 45th over.

Jaiswal delighted the Vizag crowd his with aggressive innings. The opener breached the three-figure mark and brought up his second Test century with a maximum.

Hartley provided his team with a big breakthrough as he removed Iyer for 27, breaking a terrific 90 partnership. Iyer got bamboozled by the spin delivery as the ball touched the lower edge of the bat and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes took an excellent catch.

After analyzing the situation for some time, debutant Rajat Patidar finally opened his arms and smashed two boundaries off Joe Root.

The duo of Jaiswal and Rajat Patidar made the England bowlers toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offers. With the aggressive batting, India breached the 200-run mark in the 57th over of the game.

India ended the second session on a solid note with 225/3 runs on board.

