Yashasvi Jaiswal ABUSES Windies Player With Virat Kohli at Non-Striker’s End During 1st Test Between Ind-WI | WATCH
Jaiswal's voice was picked up on the stump mic and the clip is now going viral on social space.
Dominica: Yashasvi Jaiswal had a day to remember as he brought up his maiden Test ton in his debut match against the Windies at Windsor Park on Thursday. While Jaiswal is being hailed from all quarters, there was a moment in the match which he would regret. Jaiswal was heard abusing a Windies player with Virat Kohli at the non-striker’s end. Jaiswal’s voice was picked up on the stump mic and the clip is now going viral on social space. He used a Hindi sland at a Windies player after completing a run. It would be interesting to see if he gets sanctioned by the match referee for his act.
Here is the video:
Yashasvi Jaiswal abusing WI player in Hindi.
Following the footsteps of Virat Kohli in his very first international match.#YashasviJaiswal #WIvIND #INDvsWI #RohitSharma #ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/2R3ePz1AlM
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddl_vora) July 13, 2023
