Yashasvi Jaiswal ABUSES Windies Player With Virat Kohli at Non-Striker’s End During 1st Test Between Ind-WI | WATCH

Jaiswal's voice was picked up on the stump mic and the clip is now going viral on social space. He used a Hindi sland at a Windies player after completing a run.

Published: July 14, 2023 10:01 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Jaiswal ABUSES Windies Player (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Dominica: Yashasvi Jaiswal had a day to remember as he brought up his maiden Test ton in his debut match against the Windies at Windsor Park on Thursday. While Jaiswal is being hailed from all quarters, there was a moment in the match which he would regret. Jaiswal was heard abusing a Windies player with Virat Kohli at the non-striker’s end. Jaiswal’s voice was picked up on the stump mic and the clip is now going viral on social space. He used a Hindi sland at a Windies player after completing a run. It would be interesting to see if he gets sanctioned by the match referee for his act.

