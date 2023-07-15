Home

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal After Match-Winning 171 Against West Indies: ‘This Is Just The Start’

Yashasvi Jaiswal After Match-Winning 171 Against West Indies: ‘This Is Just The Start’

Yashasvi Jaiswal shared a 229-run opening wicket stand with Rohit Sharma and also forged a 110 runs for the third wicket with Virat Kohli.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Ashwin pose for a picture after India's win over West Indies. (Image: Twitter/BCCI)

Roseau: Following his 171 on Test debut against West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal stated this is just the start for him as the Indian youngster wants to learn lot more from the seniors and keep focus on cricket.

Trending Now

Riding on Jaiswal’s knock, Rohit Sharma’s hundred and Virat Kohli’s 76, India posted a mammoth 421/5 declared. The Mumbai batter shared a 229-run opening wicket stand with Rohit and also forged a 110 runs for the third wicket with Kohli.

You may like to read

In reply, West Indies could only manage 150 and 130 as India won by an innings and 141 runs to take 1-0 lead in two-match series. “It’s really nice, I have been working for this. I’ve been focusing on preparing well and having discipline,” said Man of the Match Jaiswal.

“Playing Test cricket for India is very special and emotional for me. This is just the start, I need to keep my focus and keep working on my cricket,” added the Rajasthan Royals batter. Having scored loads of runs in domestic cricket, Jaiswal started from where he had left.

While batting, not for a single time it looked like Jaiswal was playing Tests for the first time. He took his time, looked calm and composed and most importantly showed tremendous temperament in the middle.

What caught everyone’s eye was his ability to question his seniors while batting and getting to know about how to play according to the situation and the wicket on offer. He also thanked head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit for showing faith in him.

“Preparation was pretty good. We were having a nice session. Spoke a lot to Rahul Dravid sir. Would like to thank all the selectors and Rohit (Sharma) bhai for having faith in me. It was tremendous batting with the senior players. I look forward to learning more from them,” he added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES