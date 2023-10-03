Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks Multiple Records With Historic Century in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, Check REACTIONS

Asian Games 2023, Hangzhou: Yashasvi has lived up to the expectations and how.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Asian Games 2023 (Image: X)

Hangzhou: Young Yashwasvi Jaiswal proved again why he is rated as one of the biggest talents in the world of cricket. The young left-hander hammered a historic century in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday. Jaiswal opened the innings with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The opening duo put on a cebtury-run stand before Gaikwad perished. That did not bother Jaiswal as he continued his good form to hit a maverick ton and help India dominate the game. He has now become the first Indian men’s cricketer to have scored a century in Asian Games in cricket. At the age of 21y 179d, he has also become the youngest Indian to score a T20I century.

Here are some of the reactions:

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the name! Consecutive sixes in the Asian Games – a great talent. pic.twitter.com/E2MsgE7lEI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2023

Yashasvi Jaiswal 100 off 47 balls, while the other batsmen have been struggling till now, seems to be playing on a different pitch altogether. Insane 💯 — sohom ʲᵃʷᵃⁿ ᵉʳᵃ (@AwaaraHoon) October 3, 2023

HUNDRED BY YASHASVI JAISWAL….!!! What a crazy innings by Jaiswal – century in just 48 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes. He’s batting on a different pitch. The difference maker today, a knock to remember for a long time.#AsianGames #Indvn pic.twitter.com/4zQdyzv2Zs — Yamraj (@yamrajhuu) October 3, 2023

And just after getting to the hundred, he perishes. Jaiswal hit 100 off 48 balls. His innings featured seven sixes and eight fours.

