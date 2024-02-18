Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal Creates History, Becomes First Batter To Hit 20 Sixes In Single Test Series

New Delhi: India young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has equaled the record of Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram after smshing his second double century in the ongoing Test series against England on Sunday at Niranjan Shah Stadium Rajkot.

Jaiswal completed his 231-ball double hundred by pushing the ball from Joe Root towards cover and running a single. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 12 sixes and 14 fours to remain unbeaten at 214 off just 236 balls.

In the process, Jaiswal also equalled Wasim Akram’s record for most sixes in a single Test innings created in 1996.

Earlier, a phenomenal double century from Yashasvi Jaiswal coupled with fifties from Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan propelled India to set England a mammoth 557 runs to win the third Test after declaring their second innings at 430/4 in 98 overs.

Jaiswal, who had to retire hurt on 104 on day three due to back cramps, remained unbeaten on a career-best score of 214 off 236 balls.

