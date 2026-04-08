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Yashasvi Jaiswal credits THIS star after Rajasthan Royals explosive win over Mumbai Indians

Yashasvi Jaiswal credits THIS star after Rajasthan Royals’ explosive win over Mumbai Indians

Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal praises a star player after Rajasthan Royals' victory over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Yashasvi Jaiswal praises a star player after RR win over MI

In the 13th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals defeated Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in 11 overs due to rain. The match was played at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati.

Key players for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals’ players performed brilliantly in the game and showcased epic performance in both departments of batting and bowling. The Royals’ key players, Nandre Burger, Sandeep Sharma and Ravi Bishnoi, delivered exceptional bowling. Meanwhile, star openers, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi gave a good start to their innings and helped the franchise to secure another victory in the IPL 2026 and over Mumbai Indians by defeating them by 27 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi shine with the bat

However, star Rajasthan Royals’ player Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 77 runs not out from 32 balls, including ten fours and four sixes. On the other hand, his opening partner, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, scored 39 runs off 14 balls, including one four and five sixes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal praises Vaibhav Suryavanshi for brilliant knock

Applauding to his opening partner Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said, “The way he (Sooryavanshi) has been playing is tremendous. I also get motivated (looking at him). We have these discussions on how can we go and I keep giving him positive messages — to play freely. He is amazing and understands the game well and is capable of doing stuff himself.”

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Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals strategy against MI bowling attack

He also reflected on his and Suryavanshi’s partnership and smashing Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack: “I had something in my mind because it was only a three-over powerplay, so was thinking who I could take on. DC (Deepak Chahar) bhai was bowling, so I thought I could take him (on).”

“Then Bumrah bhai was going to bowl, so I was thinking Vaibhav can take him and then I can take (on) someone else,” he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up about his playing approach

Yashasvi Jaiswal also opened up about playing all formats, “Trying my best every single time. Making sure I develop different shots and what shots to use on which wicket. Helps when I prepare well.”

“I am just trying to understand the situation and thinking what I can do for the team. If I know this is required, and these shots are required, I will go for it,” he added.

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