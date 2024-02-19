Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal EYES Virat Kohli’s Record During 4th Test vs England at Ranchi

Jaiswal would need 147 runs to go past former India captain Virat Kohli to score most runs in a Test series for India in the 21st century.

Rajkot: Young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is already having a series to remember against England with two Tests still to go. In the ongoing series, Jaiswal has already registered two double hundreds and has amassed 545 runs in six outings. When India take on England at Ranchi in the fourth Test, Jaiswal would need 147 runs to go past former India captain Virat Kohli to score most runs in a Test series for India in the 21st century. In 2014-15, Kohli had scored 692 runs against Australia at an average of 63.31.

Kohli leads the charts an an Indian in this century, but if you take the 20th century into consideration, Sunil Gavaskar holds the feat for scoring most runs in a Test series. Gavaskar amassed 732 runs versus West Indies in 1978-79.

“In Test cricket you never know, I try to make sure I play as long as I can when I’m set. It was pretty difficult, initially I was not getting runs so I had to play the session and play the bowler. Then when I got set I could score the runs. I had my plans about where I could play my shots and get runs. After some time, my back was not good. I didn’t want to go out but I had to go out because it was too much. When I came back I tried to give myself time and take it as deep as I can,” Jaiswal said after India beat England by 434 runs.

The fourth Test at Ranchi starts from February 23.

