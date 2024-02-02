Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits Maiden Test Century at Home During at Vizag vs England

This is Jaiswal's second Test century, he slammed his first century against the West Indies in 2023 the batter scored 130* runs.

New Delhi: India’s opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century in the ongoing second Test match against England. This is Jaiswal’s first Test century in India. The 24-year-old reached this milestone by taking 151 balls.

After opting to bat first, India started their innings on a comfortable note as openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a steady partnership.

The duo were decisive in their approach made the visitors toil hard making merry of the excellent batting conditions on offer.

The Indian batters rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the England bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

