Yashasvi Jaiswal INJURY: India Opener Retires Hurt During 3rd Test in Rajkot vs England

Ind vs Eng: We are yet to get an official update on Yashasvi Jaiswal's condition.

Rajkot: In what could be called a big setback for India, young Yashavi Jaiswal has left the ground retired hurt on Saturday during the third day of the ongoing third Test. Jaiswal was batting on 104* when he decided to leave the ground with eight overs to go for stumps. It was a backpain that became unbearable for the dashing left-handed opener who was looking in blazing form. The medical team came in and had a look while also giving him pain-killers, but that did not seem to work as he left in the very next over. We are yet to get an official update on Jaiswal’s condition.

With his third Test century, he put India in total control of the Rajkot Test. The hosts lead by 316 runs with a couple of days still to go in the Test. From an Indian point of view, everybody would be hoping Jaiswal is fit and he can come out and continue from where he left today. His 133-ball stay on Day three was laced with five sixes and nine fours. He took his time initially but then shifted gears after tea.

After Jaiswal left the ground, Rajat Patidar came in and was dismissed without scoring. Eventually, Kuldeep Yadav walked in as the night-watchman to see off the last few overs.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers rose to the occasion to bundle out England for 319 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the wrecker-in-chief as he picked up four wickets. Ben Duckett, who hit 153, was the top-scorer for England.

On Day 4, India would ideally look to score quickly and then put England in with 500+ to get. That would give India cushion and time to pick up 10 wickets and win the match.

