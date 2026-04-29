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Yashasvi Jaiswal lauds THIS star after Rajasthan Royals ruin Punjab Kings unbeaten run in IPL 2026, his name is...

Yashasvi Jaiswal lauds THIS star after Rajasthan Royals ruin Punjab Kings unbeaten run in IPL 2026, his name is…

Yashasvi Jaiswal applauds a star Rajasthan Royals performer after defeating Punjab Kings by 6 wickets in IPL 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

Yashasvi Jaiswal praises a star player after RR defeat PBKS in IPL 2026

The match no. 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals and Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, Tira. Rajasthan Royals did a huge thing in this year’s tournament edition, which any side can’t, as they defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets and broke their unbeaten streak in the tournament.

Punjab Kings face maiden IPL 2026 defeat against Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have played 8 matches in the tournament, winning six games out of them, so far. Despite losing against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings still secured the first spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 points table with 13 points. Meanwhile, their opponents, Rajasthan Royals, have played 9 matches in the tournament, winning six games out of them, and hold third position in the points table with 12 points.

Rajasthan Royals’ openers shines with the bat against PBKS

However, let’s speak about the star batter for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings, RR dangerous batter and star opener, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who showcased an impressive performance for Rajasthan against one of the toughest teams in this year’s IPL edition. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 51 runs off 27 balls, including seven boundaries and one six and batted at a strike rate of 188.

Not only Yashasvi Jaiswal, a star 15-year-old batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also showcased a strong intent and mindset for Rajasthan Royals (RR) by smashing some great boundaries. Sooryavanshi continued his dominating start and gave a great push to Rajasthan Royals. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 43 runs off 16 balls, including three fours and five sixes. He missed his half-century, but it doesn’t matter, because his early attacking batting approach caused a major setback to Punjab Kings for the rest of the match.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for impressive knock

However, after the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal praised his opening mate, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, for a brilliant batting performance: “It’s amazing. I really enjoy batting with him (Sooryavanshi). He is playing amazing so I’m always happy seeing the other end, the way he’s hitting the ball.”

“I don’t think so, I’m older. I’m still very young, but of course, the way he is and he’s quite young. So, I don’t know what to say about it, to be honest,” he added.

His attacking batting approach and good start to Rajasthan Royals’ innings helped them to maintain the same intent and strategy. This brilliant performance gave them a major boost to thrash Punjab Kings for the first time in the season. This victory will also help them to deliver a good performance in the rest of the tournament.

Also Read: PBKS vs RR IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals ‘game plan’ vs Arshdeep Singh, says ‘if it is…’

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Updates after match no 40: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returns to TOP in record-breaking style, RR jump to…

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