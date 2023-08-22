Home

Asia Cup 2023: As per Moody, there are better players than Surya in the country.

Suryakumar Yadav picked over Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Delhi: The Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup was announced on Monday, while there were a few surprises – most of the squad was on predicted lines. Hours after the squad was announced, former Australian cricketer Tom Moody reckoned Suryakumar Yadav was lucky to find a spot in the side. As per Moody, there are better players than Surya in the country.

“The player that I think is lucky to be in that side is Suryakumar Yadav. I know that he’s a player that we all love to watch, but he is yet to really master the 50-over game. I think he’s played over 20 matches now and at a very modest return,” Moody said on Star Sports.

“And to me, there are better options available. I would have much rather seen a younger player like a Jaiswal in that side. Or take that position, and play a wrist spinner. Um, you know another wrist spinner,” he added.

The squad features all predicted names, including Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who had missed a large chuck of India’s matches this year due to injury. The team made some bold calls and added young Tilak Varma to the Asia Cup squad. The team also retained Suryakumar Yadav despite his ordinary numbers in ODIs.

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).

