Yashasvi Jaiswal Recalls First Meeting With MS Dhoni, Reveals Two Important Lessons From CSK Skipper

Yashasvi Jaiswal first met MS Dhoni in an IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

New Delhi: MS Dhoni is an epitome of how to be grounded despite being on the top of the world. The legendary skipper imparted the same to young Yashasvi Jaiswal as the kind of human being he is outside the cricket field is what will define his life. Cricket is more than a game. Not only it teach us how to prepare for life’s challenges, but also reminds us to be humble and disciplined in life.

Jaiswal’s first meet with Dhoni came in IPL 2020 when Rajasthan Royals played against Chennai Super Kings in a winning encounter. On their first meeting before the match, Jaiswal was caught on camera with folded hands, the picture of which went viral on social media.

“I was really happy when I saw him for the first time and did a namaste. I really didn’t know what to speak to him about, how to react, and that namaste was out of respect to him as an elder,” Jaiswal recalled on JIO Cinema.

Although the Mumbai batter was out for just six runs, Jaiswal admitted that was his most nervous match in his career. “I think I was at my most nervous in that match, which was my first-ever IPL game. Dhoni Sir was keeping so that was a very nice moment. That image is one of the best of my life and will remain with me.”

