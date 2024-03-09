  • Home
Claiming that his idea is to take down bowlers, Jaiswal said he is happy to put his team in a winning position. 

Dharamsala: Young Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show for India in the five-match Test series versus England and hence it was apt that he received the player of the series award. Jaiswal, who scored 701 runs in the Test series, became only the second Indian to amass 700-plus runs in a Test series after Sunil Gavaskar did it against the West Indies in the last century. While receiving his POTS award, Jaiswal revealed his gameplan. Claiming that his idea is to take down bowlers, Jaiswal said he is happy to put his team in a winning position.

“I really enjoyed the series, happy with the way I played throught the series. I was just thinking if I can take a bowler down, I will take him down and that’s the plan and there’s no backing out. Trying to take it one game at a time and always thinking of how I can contribute for my team so that I can keep the team in a winning position,” Jaiswal said at the post-match presentation.

