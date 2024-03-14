Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal REVEALS Rohit Sharma’s Support in His Rise

Jaiswal revealed that he always knows that he has the backing of Rohit and that helps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Rohit Sharma

Mumbai: India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was in top form recently in the Test series against England. Jaiswal broke multiple records during the series in which he amassed 712 runs in five Tests. He also registered the most number of sixes in a Test innings and in a an entire series. His good show also got rewarded as he bagged the player of the series. After all the recent success, Jaiswal spoke of India captain Rohit Sharma’s contribution in his rise. Jaiswal revealed that he always knows that he has the backing of Rohit and that helps.

“It’s so good to have him there inside the dressing room. It has been great to play under him. There are a lot of moments which I don’t want to disclose at the moment. Let it be with me. The way he backed players throughout this journey, the way he talks, the way he bats. Whatever happens, he will be there to stand by you. I think it’s incredible to see that in your leader. I will keep learning from him,” Jaiswal said in an interview to Indian Express.

