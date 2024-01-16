Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube Set to Receive Contracts From BCCI – REPORT

Bengaluru: Thanks to their brilliant show lately in the T20Is versus Afghanistan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube are in line to receive contracts from the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). A report in TOI claims that they would be handed out the contracts soon. In the opening game, Dube smashed a breathtaking 60* off 40 balls, while in the second, he hit an unbeaten 63 off 32 balls. While, on the other hand, Jaiswal hit 68 off 34 balls in the second T20I at Indore after having missed out on the opening game.

The T20 World Cup is down the road, but Dube has coached himself to stay in the present. “In the past I have thought a lot about the future. But I have realised that I got to focus on the present. I have to focus on how to improve my skills, so that’s more important to me. I just try to keep myself grounded and try to focus on what I have to do,” Dube said.

His to-do list includes improving his batting against short deliveries bowled at good pace. “I have worked a lot on it. When I was playing domestic cricket, I was able to dominate all the bowlers, but when it came to the IPL and Indian cricket, it was not easy as bowlers were bowling over 140km/hr.

“I worked a lot with side arms, but it is more about the mindset which I worked.”

Asked about the methods he has employed that’s resulted in a significant improvement, he said, “This credit goes to Chennai Super Kings and Mahibhai (MS Dhoni) because I always had this game in me.

“They have brought out the best in me. They have always encouraged me and said that they believe in me. (Coaches) Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey have shown faith in me.”

He also tries to shape himself in the Dhoni-mould to excel as a finisher. “What I have seen Mahibhai do for a long time, I am working in that direction. I have to keep myself calm and just focus on one ball at a time,” the 30-year-old said.

