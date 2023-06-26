Home

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal Should Open With Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill at No. 3: Shreevats Goswami Suggests | EXCLUSIVE

Yashasvi Jaiswal Should Open With Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill at No. 3: Shreevats Goswami Suggests | EXCLUSIVE

Ind vs WI: Goswami suggested that Yashasvi should open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should play at No. 3.

Yashasvi Jaiswal should open with Rohit. (Image: Instagram)

Delhi: Now that the Indian squad for the upcoming two Tests versus West Indies has been announced, there are speculations over who will play at No. 3 with no Cheteshwar Pujara in the squad. The two options that are available are Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal. When we posed the question to former U-19 World Cup champion Shreevats Goswami, he came up with an unique suggestion. Goswami suggested that Yashasvi should open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill should play at No. 3.

“I feel Yashasvi should open the batting with Rohit and Gill should play at No. 3. Yashasvi opening the batting would give India the ideal right-left combination at the top. Also, they would click well together as they play for the same state side. Gill has the quality and would do well at No. 3,” Goswami told during a LIVE session on india.com and CricketCountry.

You may like to read

We also asked him about should captain Rohit been dropped as the leader of the side. To this question, the veteran Bengal wicketkeeper-batter said ‘no’. Here is the video of the exclusive interview:

The Indian team will play two Tests against Windies starting July 12 at Dominica. The second Test would be played at the Queen’s Park Oval starting July 20.

TEST Squad: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.