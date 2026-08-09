Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj shine in warm-up Test as India beat Sri Lanka XI by six wickets in Colombo

Gill's return to the middle, Jaiswal's quick 61 and Padikkal's century were among India's biggest positives from the game

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India vs Sri Lanka XI. (Credits: X/BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill gave India a strong start before Mohammed Siraj finished the job in style as India beat Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets in the three-day warm-up match on Sunday.

Chasing 207 for victory, India reached 214/4 in 45 overs. Siraj provided the late entertainment, smashing 32 off just 15 balls. The fast bowler hit three sixes in a row to bring the chase to an emphatic end.

Jaiswal was the main reason behind India’s quick start. After being dismissed for a duck in the first innings, the opener bounced back with a 61 off 46 balls. He looked aggressive from the beginning and put the Sri Lankan bowlers under pressure.

Jaiswal and Gill added exactly 105 runs for the opening wicket. Jaiswal retired after completing his half-century, allowing other batters in the squad to get some time in the middle.

Gill’s return was another big positive for India. The captain had missed the first two days of the practice match because of a finger injury but returned to action on Sunday. He scored 44 before being dismissed by spinner Keshara Nuwantha.

India then lost a couple of wickets, but the chase never looked in trouble. Rishabh Pant scored a patient 28, while Dhruv Jurel contributed 17. India were briefly reduced to 155/3, but the target was well within reach.

Siraj then walked in and took the game away from the Sri Lankan side. His three consecutive sixes ended the match quickly and gave India a six-wicket win.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket XI declared their second innings at 200/6 after 45 overs. Their first-innings lead of six runs meant India needed 207 to win.

Nishan Madushka was once again among the runs. The opener scored 63 off 73 balls after making a half-century in the first innings as well. Nipun Dhananjaya added 46, while Anjala Bandara scored 35.

Ravindra Jadeja and Gurnoor Brar took two wickets each for India. Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up one wicket apiece.

Sri Lanka XI had earlier declared their first innings at 363/8. India replied with 357/6 declared, with Devdutt Padikkal making the biggest contribution. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 142, while Jadeja scored 63 and Manav Suthar made 41. Gurnoor Brar finished unbeaten on 36.

The practice game gave India useful preparation ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. The first Test will begin in Galle on August 15.

Gill’s return to the middle, Jaiswal’s quick 61 and Padikkal’s century were among India’s biggest positives from the game. The win also gave the team some confidence before the Test series.