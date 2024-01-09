By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill or Virat Kohli – Who Will Open With Rohit Sharma in T20Is vs Afghanistan?
Ind vs Afg: While some feel Rohit-Kohli opening would be taking a step back, others reckon that is the best combination with the T20 World Cup coming up.
Mumbai: We are roughly three days away from the start of the three-match T20I series versus Afghanistan, and the big question is – who opens with captain Rohit Sharma. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are the top contenders to open with the India captain, but a report on The Telegraph suggested that Rohit could open with Kohli. The two have opened in the past – but will they do that again? While some feel Rohit-Kohli opening would be taking a step back, others reckon that is the best combination with the T20 World Cup coming up.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.