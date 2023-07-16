Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal To Open, Rinku Singh At No.6: India’s Predicted Playing XI At Asian Games In China

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named the captain of the Indian men's team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou scheduled from September 23 to October 8.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar and Rinku Singh. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: The BCCI on Friday named a 15-member Indian men’s squad that will take part in the Asian Games in Hangzhou scheduled from September 23 to October 8 with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain.

The continental games coincides with the start of the ODI World Cup and that is why a B team has been named. Rinku, whose exclusion from the T20s series in the Caribbean was questioned, got his maiden national call-up.

Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Prabhsimran Singh are the others who have been picked at the back of a stellar IPL 2023. Wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh are also part of the squad.

Notably, Dube, who last played for the Indian team in 2020, has been recalled after he played a crucial part in CSK’s title-winning campaign. Cricket was last played the Asian Games in 2014 when India did not take part. Let’s take a look at India’s predicted playing XI at the Asian Games.

The Openers

Undoubtedly, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal will form the opening pair for India at the Asian Games. The two have been in best of forms in the recently-concluded IPL 2023 for their respective franchises. While Gaikwad scored 590 runs in 16 games with a best of 92 for Chennai Super Kings en route to their title triumph, Jaiawal finished higher in the charts with 625 runs from 14 games including one hundred and five fifties.

Tilak Varma Or Shivam Dube At No.4

At No.3, Rahul Tripathi is the best bet. He has achieved success at this position in the IPL with Sunrisers Hyderabad and has also batted at the same position in the five matches he played in national colours. There could be a debate between Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube for the No.4 slot. While Mumbai Indians’ Varma has an immense ability to control the innings and at the same time also take on the opposition to cleaners, Dube’s long-hitting prowess puts gim in the mix too. Jitesh Sharma completes the top five. A finisher’s job in T20 cricket requires clinical precision along with ice-cool temperament, something which Jitesh possesses in abundance having been there and done that during two seasons with Punjab Kings in IPL. Jites, an wicketkeeper too, has made quite a few heads turn with his explosive batting in end overs and is expected to carry his good form in the Asian Games.

Rinku Singh At Finisher’s Role

Rinku Singh is a perfect fit at No.6. Touted as the next big finisher in Indian cricket, the Aligarh-born cricketer was a revelation for Kolkata Knight Riders for the past two seasons and was arguably the best for the Kolkata franchise in the 2023 season. The southaw scored 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.25 and turned heads when he hit five sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans to script one of the famous victories in the history of the tournament. At No.7 and 8 comes Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed respectively. Besides their spin exploits, both Sundar and Ahmed give India advantage with their batting down the order.

India To Play 3 Seamers

Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar make the pace trio. Having impressed his state team Bengal in the domestic circuit and also for India A, Mukesh’s selection for Asian Games was on expected lines. The seamer is currently in th Caribbean and is picked in all ODI, Test and T20Is squads against the West Indies. Arshdeep brings in the left-arm seamer who can bowl those perfect inswingers and could be impactful in the poweplay. Lucknow Super Giants pacer Avesh brings in the third pacer option for Ruturaj.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma/Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rinku Sing, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

India Squad For Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby List: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

