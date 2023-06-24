Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wants To Express Against West Indies After Receiving Maiden India Test Call-Up

Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the three new faces BCCI named on Friday for the two-Test series against West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was on the standby list for WTC Final against Australia. (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Nervous and excited at the same time, young Yashasvi Jaiswal wants to express himself if given an opportunity in the upcoming two Tests against West Indies, the squad of which was announced on Friday.

Jaiswal was among the three reserve players for the World Test Championship final earlier this month and a call-up for the West Indies tour for two Tests was only a matter of time after proving himself across formats.

“I am feeling good, I will try to do my best,” Jaiswal told PTI. “I am excited but at the same time I just want to go out and express myself,” he added. Jaiswal said he was nervous until the time he got to see his name in the squad announced by the BCCI.

“I was a little nervous, till the time you do not get to know that your name is there in the team, there are butterflies. But it is a good feeling.” Having returned recently to his home here in Mumbai, Jaiswal revealed he had a busy day on Friday, as he was out for a training session followed by a shoot — which is when he got to learn about his India selection.

“My father started crying (when he got to know). I have not yet met my mother; I am going to see her in sometime. I was out from the morning, had a practice session as well as some other work,” said Jaiswal, who will now head to National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore in a couple of days’ time for the preparations of the West Indies tour.

About his preparation, Jaiswal said, “My preparations have been going good and I got to interact a lot with the senior players. The conversation has been very simple – to focus on my work. I learned from them that in the end ‘it is all about you, how you take it going forward’,” said Jaiswal, adding that he has interacted a lot with India captain Rohit Sharma and other senior players in Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane.”

