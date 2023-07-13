Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 40 on debut at the end of Day 1 of the ongoing first Test between India and West Indies.

Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a pull shot on Day 1 against West Indies. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Impressed by Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut against West Indies in the ongoing first Test, two-time World Cup-winner Australian Tom Moody, felt that the Indian will leave a significant footprint in the longest format of the game.

The 21-year-old recieved a maiden national team call-up for the West Indies Tests and T20Is after scoring loads of runs in the domestic cricket and the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

While he has scored 1845 runs in 15 first-class games, including a double hundred in an Irani Trophy game this season, the Rajastha Royals opener piled 625 runs from 14 matches in IPL 2023 that consisted a ton.

On debut, Jaiswal is currently playing on 40 not out at the end of Day 1 against West Indies with skipper Rohit Sharma by his side at the Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday. Moody, a former coach in the IPL, and someone who watched Jaiswal closely, heaped praise for the southpaw.

If the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t been compelling enough, his test journey has launched. There’s no doubt he’ll leave a significant footprint in this format. #WIvIND #YashasviJaiswal — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) July 13, 2023

“If the story of Yashasvi Jaiswal hasn’t been compelling enough, his test journey has launched. There’s no doubt he’ll leave a significant footprint in this format. #WIvIND#YashasviJaiswal,” Moody tweeted.

