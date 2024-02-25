Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Diet: What Keeps India, Rajasthan Royals Opener Always Up For The Game

Home

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his India debut last year in August, is very fond of mutton.

Yashasvi Jaiswal in action against England in the fourth est in Ranchi. (Image: BCCI)

Ranchi: Yashasvi Jaiswal is making all the right noises in International cricket. From becoming the third Indian to score successive Test double hundreds to third Indian to rake up 600-plus runs in a Test series, the young opener is having the time of his life. He is currently a part of the Indian playing XI in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Ranchi.

Coming through the hardships of domestic cricket and Indian Premier League, Jaiswal grabbed the opportunity with both hands and cemented his place at the Indian top order with his consistent performances in all three formats of the game. With grit and talent on display, Jaiswal is going to be a long-term mainstay for the Indian team.

But behind his success, there are a lot of sacrifices, most notably mutton. “He is very fond of Mutton, and he likes rice, daal, breads and curry,” Bhupendra Jaiswal, father of Yashasvi, was quoted as saying to India Today. But his India duties make him go through a strict diet plan.

The southpaw currently relies on lean proteins, complex carbohydrates, and fruits and vegetables. He also gives processed food, sugary items, fast food and other fatty delicacies a miss. Adequate amount of water is a must for the Indian batter to keep him hydrated. He mainly prefers whole fruits rather than juices.

