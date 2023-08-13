Home

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Secret To Success: ‘Gather Much Information From Seniors And Put That In My Game’

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Secret To Success: ‘Gather Much Information From Seniors And Put That In My Game’

Within a month on making debut for India at the international level, Yashasvi Jaiswal has two fifties and a hundred in national colours.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the Player of the Match against West Indies in fourth T20I. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Yashasvi Jaiswal is making the most of his time with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav in the Indian dressing room which was on display as the youngster blew away West Indies with an unbeaten 87 and helped his team square the five-match series 2-2 at Lauderhill in Florida.

Trending Now

Jaiswal made a name for himself after his stunning show in the last edition of the Indian Premier League where he hammered 600-plus runs for Rajasthan Royals including a century. He was equally dangerous in the domestic circuit as well which caught the selector’s eye.

Having made his India debut exactly a month ago in the Caribbean, the 20-year-old Jaiswal already has scored two fifties and hundred at the international level. “I go and talk with my seniors,” Jaiswal told reporters after India beat West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20I.

“We have amazing bunch of seniors like Rohit bhaiya, Virat bhaiya, Hardik bhaiya, Surya bhaiya and Rahul sir. The way they talk. I make sure to listen to their experiences. I just try to gather as much information as possible from their talks and put that in my game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashasvi Jaiswal (@yashasvijaiswal28)

“I believe in my process a lot if it would be right, the result will follow,” he said. Chasing 179, Jaiswal (87 not out, 51 balls) and Shubman Gill (77, 47 balls) killed the game with their 165-run opening wicket stand. By the time Gill was dismissed, India have almost won the game by them and eventually romped home with three overs to spare. The final game will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

‘Trust & Process’ Keep Jaiswal Going

The southpaw, who was playing just his second T20I, believes ‘trust and process’ are the two things that keeps him going every time he steps onto the field. “I just keep telling myself that ‘I trust, I believe and I will do that.’ To achieve that I need to be disciplined, I need to eat well, sleep well, practice hard,” he said.

“I think it is all about believe in yourself. You need to work hard, stick to your process and keep fighting. There will be hope. Keep telling yourself that I can do this, keep trusting in your abilities. Working hard is important, when the pressure comes that will help you.

“Representing our country is always a proud moment. It was really nice to get my fifty as well. There are lot of thoughts and work behind it. I am so blessed and grateful that I am able to express myself. It is just a start. I need to keep milking it. I want to make sure that I am ready for tomorrow (decider),” concluded Jaiswal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES