Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has attacked FIFA saying that the world governing body is not doing enough to stamp out racism. The Ivorian international said that England should have walked off the pitch in the face of monkey chants during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria.

The 36-year-old former Barcelona star made the comments after Qingdao Huanghai clinched promotion to the Chinese Super League at the weekend.

Toure’s comments come after England’s 6-0 victory in Sofia earlier this month after the match was marred by racist chants and Nazi salutes from a section of Bulgarian fans.

Due to the racist attacks, the match was halted twice during the first half but England players opted to complete the match instead of walking off the pitch.

“This is a shame, why are you playing for England? They are always talking, ‘Blah, blah, blah’, and what? Nothing changes,” Toure, who has been outspoken on football’s racism problem, said.

“People from FIFA don’t care anyway because we’ve been talking about this, but it’s still continuing. I don’t want to say that I’m not concerned, I’m concerned.”

Raheem Sterling has been another player who has been widely praised for playing a prominent role in calling out the racists at home and abroad.

Toure, whose trophy haul includes three Premier League titles with City and a UEFA Champions League with Barcelona, believes it is time the players took more decisive action.

“They have to be serious about it, players need to make serious moves about it otherwise they (the racists) will continue to do that. They have to get the players out of the field,” he said.

Toure was speaking after he played a pivotal role for Qingdao in a 2-0 win on Saturday at Shanghai Shenxin, attended by just a few hundred spectators. “I think I’ll finish in December or January, then go, have another challenge,” he said, vowing to play on until he is 40.

“People are thinking that I’m done, but I’m not done yet. It’s been a nice experience because I’ve seen people with a different mentality from Europe — the way to play football, the way they feel and their behaviour on the field,” he said.

“When I play in the stadiums, nobody boos me because I’m black, it’s a different culture, they respect. In Europe, they respect nobody.”