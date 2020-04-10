Dream11 Tips And Predictions

The Super Basketball League, often abbreviated to the SBL, is the first tier semi-professional men's basketball league in Taiwan. It was founded in 2003 and considered by many as the successor organization to the short-lived Chinese Basketball Alliance, a men's professional basketball league that existed from 1994 to 1999 in Taiwan.

TOSS – The toss between Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Bank of Taiwan will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team YD vs BT

Chang, Jones, Creighton, Zhaonan, Guan-Ting, S.Chen, Mitchell, Bhullar

YD vs BT Probable Starting

Bank of Taiwan: Charles, Matt, Li, Chen, Lin

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: Keane, Zhou, Hu, Bhullar, Lin

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Lu Guan-Ting, Sim Bhullar

Vice-captain Options: Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell

Squads

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

Bank of Taiwan: Po-Sheng Chang, Chen Yu-Jui, Gao Jian-Yi, Chi-En Li, Xiang Zhang, Matt Jones, Wei Che Lee, Long Hong Yuan, Zhang Jiahe, Yo-Xou Chen, Wang Tai-Jie, Lu Guan-Ting, Po-Wei Lin, Huang Jiaming, Lin Renhong, Wu Youren, Liu Renhao, Shun-Hsiang Chen, Charles Mitchell, Hsieh Zong-Rong

