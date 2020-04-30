Dream11 Team Prediction

Yulon will lock horns with Taiwan Beer in Final Round 6 game on Thursday and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. While Yulon has won Final Round 1, Round 2, and Round 5 game, their opposition has won Round 3 and Round 4. For Yulon, they merely need to win one game to clinch the SBL title, but for Taiwan Beer, they need to win this game to keep their title hopes alive. Also Read - YD vs TB Dream11 Team Prediction Super Basketball League: Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Taiwan Beer For Today's Match at Taiwan Stadium, Taiwan 2:30 PM IST

The Super Basketball League is the top tier semi-professional men’s basketball league in Taiwan which got underway in 2003. Currently, five teams are competing in the league including Bank of Taiwan, Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology, Taoyuan Pauian Archiland, Taiwan Beer and Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Yulon Dinos vs Taoyuan Pauian Archiland Super Basketball League 2020: Captain, And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's YD vs TPA Match at Taiwan Bank, Taiwan 3.30PM IST

YD vs TB Details

What: Taiwan Beer vs Yulon Luxgen Dinos

When: April 30, 2020

Where: Taiwan Stadium, Taiwan

Time: 2:30 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

Keene, Chang, Wang, Douglas, Guo, Huang, Po, Chou, Bhullar

Probable Starting Five

Yulon Luxgen Dinos

Lu, Keene, Bhullar, Guo, Douglas

Taiwan Beer

Barkely, Igor, Huang, Chang, Chou

Squads

Taiwan Beer: Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

