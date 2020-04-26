YD vs TB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Yulon Luxgen Dinos vs Taiwan Beer Basketball Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – The Super Basketball League is the top tier semi-professional men's basketball league in Taiwan which got underway in 2003. Currently, five teams are competing in the league including Bank of Taiwan, Kaohsiung Jeoutai Technology, Taoyuan Pauian Archiland, Taiwan Beer and Yulon Luxgen Dinos. Pauian Archiland are the most successfull team of the competition having won the league a record five times. Yulon Dinos and Taiwan Beers have won it four times each. Fubon Braves, which now plays in the ASEAN Basketball League, won the last season.

YD vs TB Details

What: Bank of Taiwan vs Pauian Archiland

When: April 25, 2020

Where: Taiwan Stadium, Taiwan

Time: 2:30 PM IST

YD vs TB My Dream11 Team

Yu-An Chang, Kentrell Barkley, You Che Chien, Guo Zhaonan, Zier Lu, Po-Hsun Chou, Igor Zaytsev, Sim Bhullar (SP)

YD vs TB Squads

Taiwan Beer: Yu-An Chang, Huang Zhen, Cheng Lihuan, Kentrell Barkley, Wangzi Gang, Hsiang-Ting Pan, You Che Chien, Huang Tsung-Han, Hsiao-Chin Wu, Zhu-Yi Zhong, Po-Hsun Chou, Hao-Ji Wang, Chang Mingfeng, Pan Xiangwei, Igor Zaytsev, Chen Zhaohao, Shih-En Fan, Su Bo-Zhang,

Yulon Luxgen Dinos: Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee

