Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Dream11 Team Prediction Yulon Dinos vs Taoyuan Pauian Archiland Super Basketball League 2020 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match YD vs TPA at Taiwan Bank: In one of the most exciting clashes of Super Basketball League 2020, Yulon Luxgen Dinos will have to bring their A-game forward to stop the wagon of strong Taoyuan Pauian Archiland side at the Taiwan Bank on Saturday. The Super Basketball League semifinal two will start at 3.30 PM (IST). Dinos lost their last encounter 82-85 to Bank of Taiwan. It was one a shocking result for the Dinos franchise as they were favourites for the match and were riding high on confidence after two successive wins. However, Dinos have to put that result behind and should go into this contest with new verve and belief that they can get the better of their tough opponent. Also Read - SHSO vs SLU Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Shakhtyor Soligorsk vs Slutsk at Stroitel Stadion, Soligorsk 10:00 PM IST

Meanwhile, Taoyuan Pauian Archiland are one of the in-form teams of the competition. Their run of six successive wins is the best such run in Super Basketball League. During that period, Taiwan Beer also lost twice and that allowed Pauian to cut the deficit at the top to just four games. Also Read - BEL vs SMO Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips Belshina Bobruisk vs FC Smolevichi at Naumov E, Blr 8:00 PM IST

My Dream11 Team

PG: W Chia-Chun Also Read - DIN vs NEM Dream11 Team Prediction, Belarus Premier League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Football Tips FC Dinamo Minsk vs FC Neman Grodno at Tractor Stadium 10:00 PM IST

SG: D Creighton, C Peng

SF: W Chien

PF: L Cheng-Ju

C: S Bhullar, C Garcia (SP), C Guanquan

YD vs TPA E Starting 5s

Yulon Dinos: Lu Cheng-Ju, Sim Bhullar, Yi-Hui Lin, Marcus Keene, Kai-Hsiang Hu.

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland: Wei-Ju Chien, Edvinas Seskus, Chen Guan-Quan, Chin-Yao Yao, Yen-Tsung Shih.

YD vs TPA Likely Squads

Yulon Dinos: Marcus Keane, Liang Lu-Guan, Li-Jen Lin, Jie-Min Lu, Kai-Hsiang Hu, Jian Hao, Guo Zhaonan, Yi-Hui Lin, Zier Lu, Zheng Tie, Lu Cheng-Ju, Zhou Baichen, Lu Guanxuan, Pan Guanhan, Sim Bhullar, Te-Wei Lee, Douglas Creighton.

Taoyuan Pauian Archiland: Chen Jianen, Wu Chia-Chun, Chia-Kang Li, Lee Chi-Wei, Chun-Yen Peng, Lin Yao-Tsung, Wei-Ju Chien, Chin-Yao Yao, Shih Yen-Tsung, Chi-Min Lu, Qiu Baichen, Edvinas Seskus, Wu Tai-Hao, Wen Lihuang, Chin-Pang Lin, Chen Guan-Quan, Quincy Miller-Scott, Charles Garcia.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ YD Dream11 Team/ TPA Dream11 Team/ Yulon Dinos Dream11 Team/ Taoyuan Pauian Archiland Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.