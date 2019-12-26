WWE Backstage announced its year-end awards during this week’s show. Renee Young, Maria Menounos, Ember Moon, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T announced the nominees and winners on FS1’s WWE Backstage broadcast on December 24.

There are no surprises as the list includes some pretty solid names. The male superstar of the year award went to current Universal Champion Bray Wyatt who returned as ‘The Fiend’. Becky Lynch, who headlined the Wrestlemania 35 alongside Charlotte and Ronda Rousey, bagged the female superstar of the year award.

A total of six awards were announced during the show.

Below is the full list of winners:

WWE Male Superstar of the Year: Bray Wyatt

WWE Female Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch

WWE Men’s Tag-Team of the Year: The New Day

WWE Women’s Tag-Team of the Year: The Kabuki Warriors

WWE Breakthrough Superstars of the Year: The Street Profits

WWE Moment of the Year: Kofi Kingston’s victory over Daniel Bryan as he clinched the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35