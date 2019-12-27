Some of the most prolific names of the WWE said their farewell to the WWE Universe in 2019. From Dean Ambrose to Goldust, we take a look at the five big wrestlers – individuals/tag teams – released by the company this year.

Dean Ambrose

Six years after debuting on WWE main roster, Dean Ambrose, real name Jonathan Good, left WWE to join rival promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Ambrose was not happy with the way his character was being booked and decided to part ways with the company. His final episode was the April 8 episode of Raw. In May, he turned up as Jon Moxley at AEW PPV Double or Nothing, a gimmick he came up with when he first started off as a professional wrestler. Moxley also performs at New Japan Pro Wrestling and on the independent circuit.

Goldust

Dustin Runnels debuted the gimmick Goldust in the WWE in August 1995, and over the next 14 years, went on to win Intercontinental championship three times, the Hardcore title nine times, and the tag-team championship three times. Runnels has also appeared in the second most Royal Rumble matches. In April, after a lengthy absence from WWE TV, it was revealed that Goldust will be leaving the promotion as his contract recently expired. Shortly after, Runnels was revealed as Cody Rhodes opponent for AEW’s All or Nothing, after which he thanked the WWE Universe for their appreciation towards the Goldust character.

Sin Cara

After he requested the WWE to be let out of his contract, the company released Sin Cara earlier this month. His last televised appearance came on the November 11 edition of Raw, when he lost to Drew McIntyre. After In 2014, WWE released the original Sin Cara, Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde, before the character was handed over to Jorge Arias, who had also appeared as Hunico.

Luke Harper

Another performer to have requested his release from the WWE was Luke Harper, one of the original members of the Wyatt family and the company finally granted him his wish. During his tenure with the WWE, Harper held the Intercontinental title and won the tag team championship twice with Erick Rowan – once as part of the Wyatt Family and later as the Bludgeon Brothers. He spent a major part of last and this year being sidelined due to injury, but following another string of average booking of the character, Harper had made up his mind.

The Ascension

One of the most dominating and feared tag teams at NXT, the Ascension bid farewell to the WWE after eight years with the company releasing Viktor and Konnor earlier this month. They last appeared in a televised match when they competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 35 in April. The Ascension hold the record for longest reign as NXT tag team champions (343 days), but since their main roster debut, the team has mainly been reduced to being mere jobbers.