The sporting world witnessed several changes in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The novel virus impacted the whole world with the public health emergency and its wide outbreak affected the sports across the countries. Several mega sporting events were supposed to take place in 20202 were postponed to 2021 due to the health concerns. Tokyo Olympics, Euro 2020 and T20 World Cup 2020 were among the major events who faced the wrath of the pandemic.

However, some of the sporting events managed to take place after a delay but normalcy wasn't there with no fans in the stadiums to support their teams. Here are the major factors which took away the normalcy from the sporting world in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1. Behind Closed doors

To avoid the large gathering in the stadiums, several sports bodies across the world decided to organise the tournaments behind closed doors, with no fans to be allowed in the stands. The German football league Bundesliga was the first major football league to return to action on May 16. Borussia Dortmund locked horns against FC Schalke 04 in the first game after resume. Fans across the world were excited about the return of live-action but when they played it didn’t look like a regular football match without the fans in the stadium. To increase the intensity of the game cardboard cutouts of fans were put up in the stadiums for some matches. The same pattern was followed in the other leagues which resumed in June – Premier League, Serie A and La Liga. The same pattern was followed in the cricketing world as England hosted West Indies for the Test series to resume the cricketing action. The cash-rich Indian Premier League was shifted to UAE for the 2020 season and was also played behind closed doors as continued to wait to support their favourite teams in the stadium. While, in Tennis, Adria Tour and French Open allowed limited fans in the stands.

2. Fake Crowd Noise

The broadcasters of the several sporting events tried hard to bring the best experience for fans, who were missing the live action from the stadiums. The fake noise was one of the common things introduced in sporting events to encourage players and to increase the intensity of the game behind closed doors. Meanwhile, some of the fans were not impressed with the technology for it being too fake.

3. Bio-secure Bubble

Several tournaments like IPL adopted the bio-secure Bubble in the hope to secure players from contracting the novel Coronavirus. The aim of the bubble is to keep the players isolated from the outside world as they are nly permitted access to the ground and their respective hotels. In a long tournament like IPL, the cricketers family were allowed to stay with them but were instructed to follow the same guidelines.

Team India captain Virat Kohli said that the lengths of the tournament need to be considered as it can be mentally taxing to stay in the bio-secure bubble

“These things will have to be considered like what length of the tournament and series one is going to play and what impact the players are going to have mentally of staying in a similar environment for 80 days and not getting to do anything different or have space to just go and see family or small things like that. These things have to be seriously thought about. At the end of the day, you want the players to be in the best state mentally and physically. I think mentally, it can be taxing if this continues for this longer period at a very consistent rate,” Kohli told his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

4. Return of Crowd

With the time passed, several countries combat the COVID-19 pandemic as fans were welcomed in the stadium with the guidelines to be followed. In cricket, the India tour of Australia witnessed the return of crowd inside the stand with half the capacity. While the English football also allowed the fans inside the stadium with Arsenal became the first Premier League club to have fans for a competitive fixture since March when they host Rapid Vienna in the UEFA Europa League match.