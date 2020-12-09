2020 will be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic and how it upended the world. Football wasn’t untouched by its impact with clubs taking a hit financially with few even furloughing staff due to the health crisis. Several ongoing events were either halted or cancelled including the Euro Championships 2020 that will now be played next year. Naturally, the clubs were hesitant breaking the bank to bring new talents to their stable. Also Read - RB Leipzig vs Man United: Solskjaer's Men Suffer 2-3 Defeat to Exit Champions League

However, still there was significant activity during the transfer window

1. Kai Havertz (70 million pounds)

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is counted among the brightest talents on display currently. He joined Premier League club Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen in what turned out to be the most expensive transfer deal of the year

2. Bruno Fernandes (68 million pounds)

The highly-rated Portuguese playmaker was signed by Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon on the deadline day of January transfer window. United are hoping Fernandes will help them regain their lost glory,

3. Arthur-Pjanic (66 million pounds)

The 24-year-old midfielder reportedly didn’t want to leave Barcelona and he bade an emotional farewell to his fans while leaving for Serie A giants Juventus.

4. Ruben Dias (62 million pounds)

Pep Guardiola revamped the often-criticised Manchester City’s defensive line-up during the transfer window. As part of his plans, Dias joined the club from Benfica, hoping to sort their defensive woes.

5. Miralem Pjanic (55 million pounds)

A struggling Barcelona signed the Bosnian midfielder Miralem from Juventus in a swap deal that saw Arthur heading the other way.

6. Ben Chiwell (50 million pounds)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard saw in Chiwell an answer the club’s defensive woes with the 23-year-old left back arriving from Leicester City. He scored and assisted on PL debut for Chelsea.

7. Timo Werner (47.5 million pounds)

Liverpool and Chelsea were linked with the German international who is counted among the most talented fowards in Europe currently. Chelsea triumphed in sealing his signature as he arrived at the Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig.

8. Victor Osimhen/Thomas Partey/Mauro Icardi (45 million pounds each)

On the deadline day, Arsenal triggered Partey’s release clause to end the transfer window with some satisfaction. While Mikel Arteta must have bee chuffed to bits, his counterpart Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid was left shocked with the late move.

Icardi had been outstanding for PSG during the 2019-20 season with 24 goals in 30 appearances while on loan from Inter Milan. The French giants then decided to make him a permanent fixture.

Osimhen is known for his finishing skill and he joined Napoli from Lillee in a deal that could go up as high as 73 million pounds.

9. Leroy Sane (44.7 million pounds)

The German made his return to Bundesliga after completing a move from Manchester City to Bayern Munich. The winger was long linked with a move away from Etihad. He has signed a five-year deal and hit the ground running for the German giants.

10. Diogo Jota (41 million pounds)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had been chasing Jota for almost three years before finally bringing him to Anfield this year from from Wolves. The 24-year-old forward scored on his Premier League debut to the delight of Klopp.