“The two hardest things to say in life are hello for the first time and goodbye for the last,” – this famous quotation by Moira Rogers still holds a lot of relevance in the latest age we’re living in. How do you leave behind the only life you’ve ever known? Ask a sportsperson, they might answer this with a heavy heart and tears rolling down their eyes. Year 2020 – one of the darkest years in the history of human existence was largely overshadowed by the global Coronavirus pandemic, which claimed lives of over a million people around the world. Just like other things, sports also suffered the wrath of the virus, with tournaments like Tokyo Olympics 2020, Euro 2020 and T20 World Cup getting delayed by a year. This is the first time when the Olympics have been postponed in the history of the Games. Also Read - Suresh Raina, Sussanne Khan, Guru Randhawa Booked After Raid at Mumbai Club, Get Bail Later

With social distancing norms becoming the need of the hour, it became impossible to play or to have fans rooting for their favourite stars in the stadiums. With no farewell game or goodbye speech in front of their millions of followers, several sportspersons decided to call time on their careers. And, it’s that time of the year when we look back and reflect. In India.com’s latest series, we take a look at some of the biggest sporting retirements of 2020. Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrest: Twitter Reacts on Former India Cricketer's Arrest in Mumbai Night Club Raid

Caroline Wozniacki – Tennis

With her limited skill-set, Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki made a name for herself and showed the world that there was still space for counter-punchers in modern tennis. She not only survived in an era of big-babe tennis but also reach the pinnacle. Wozniacki was the year-end No. 1 in 2010 and 2011, and she held the top spot for a total of 71 weeks. In December of 2019, Caroline Wozniacki announced that she would retire following the 2020 Australian Open, the tournament where she captured her lone Grand Slam in 2018. The Dane finally shed the unflattering “Slamless No. 1” tag when she emerged victorious in 2018 Australian Open final over Simona Halep. During her time on the tour, Wozniacki—who turned pro in 2005—snagged 632 wins, 30 titles and pocketed over 35 million dollars in prize money. Also Read - Suresh Raina Arrest: CSK Batsman Issues Statement For Breach of COVID Protocol

Maria Sharapova – Tennis

Former world no. 1 Maria Sharapova stunned her fans and the whole tennis community when she dropped the ‘retirement bomb’ following her first-round loss at the 2020 Australian Open. In her glittering 19-year-long career, Sharapova won five Grand Slam singles titles, became one of just 10 women to complete the career Grand Slam. The Russian ace also clinched 39 titles overall – 36 in singles and three in doubles. She was ranked No. 1 in the world for a total of 21 weeks. Sharapova also won the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and was part of the Russian Fed Cup-winning squad in 2008.

MS Dhoni – Cricket

Unarguably, the biggest sports personality to ‘call time on his career’ – Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to retire was inevitable but the way the former India captain decided to walk away from the limelight was ‘typical Dhoni-Esque’ fashion. With the 2020 T20 World Cup being postponed during the COVID-19 outbreak, the 39-year-old Dhoni send the whole cricketing world into a frenzy when he posted an official update on his retirement. He chose August 15 – India’s independence day- as the date to hang his boots from international cricket. He captioned: Thanks! Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.

Dhoni last donned the coveted blue jersey against New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 semifinal. In his 16-year-long career, Dhoni played 350 ODI, scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 50.58. He also played 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals for India, scoring 4,876 at an average of 38.09 and 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60 respectively.

Suresh Raina – Cricket

Following in the footsteps of his favourite captain and mentor, Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket within minutes of Dhoni’s announcement. The 33-year-old Raina is among the few who made centuries across formats, having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals while scoring 768, 5615 and 1605 runs respectively. Playing for Chennai Super Kings and becoming probably the most consistent IPL players since inception made him a better India player. But again, if Greg Chappell saw a raw talent in the boy from Lucknow Sports College, Dhoni knew how to use him. One of the better players of spin bowling, on his day, he could murder the slow bowlers with precision footwork. It was a good career but it’s Indian cricket’s misfortune that Raina’s full potential couldn’t be realised.

Mohammad Amir – Cricket

Another surprise retirement of the yar – Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir ‘called it quits’ prematurely at the age of 28 and held the Pakistan team management responsible for his decision. He slammed coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for ‘spoiling’ his image. Amir said that he had made himself available for the two white-ball formats after retiring from Test cricket but since last year, when the current management took over, they had been ignoring him despite good performances. Amir played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20 Internationals for Pakistan in a career that spanned over 12 years. He was recently seen in action during the Lanka Premier League that concluded. Amir had been banned for five years in 2010 after his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal.

Irfan Pathan – Cricket

India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also announced his retirement from all forms of cricket this year. He ended an injury-ridden career that prevented him from realising his true potential. The 35-year-old’s retirement was on expected lines, considering he last played a competitive game in February 2019 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for Jammu and Kashmir. Pathan’s left-arm seam bowling was like a breath of fresh air when he made his India debut against Australia at the Adelaide Oval in 2003. He never had express pace but his natural ability to swing the ball into the right-handers got him instant success, also drawing comparisons with the great Kapil Dev. Pathan, who last played for India in October 2012, featured in 29 Tests – 1105 runs and 100 wickets, 120 ODIs – 1544 runs and 173 wickets and 24 T20 Internationals – 172 runs and 28 wickets.

Iker Casillas – Football

Arguably one of the best keepers in football history, Iker Casillas – Spain’s World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from the professional game at the age of 39 in August this year. The former Real Madrid skipper had called time on his five-year spell with side Porto in July after his contract with the Portuguese club expired. Casillas had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019. With 17 titles with Real Madrid, one FIFA World Cup, two UEFA European Championships with Spain and over 1000 appearances in his career, there will be very few goalkeepers like him ever in the history of ‘beautiful game’.

Lin Dan – Badminton

Hailed as contemporary badminton’s greatest star – Lin Dan’s resume was one-of-a-kind in the history of sport. In his 20-year long career, the ‘Super Dan’ won two Olympic golds, five World Championships, and six All England titles and an overall 66 tournaments. With records like these, there is very little argument about Lin Dan’s greatness as a player or athlete. “From 2000 to 2020, after 20 years, I have to say goodbye to the national team. It is very difficult to speak it out,” Chinese media quoted Lin as saying. “I’ve dedicated everything to the sport I love. My family, coaches, teammates, and fans have accompanied me through many happy times and difficult moments.” Besides individual medals, Lin was also instrumental in propelling the Chinese national badminton team to six gold medals in the Thomas Cup men’s team event and five titles in the mixed-team Sudirman Cup.

Mike and Bob Bryan – Tennis

There’s no better partnership than ‘The Bryan Brothers’ in Tennis history. Mike and Bob Bryan are the most successful team of all time in men’s doubles, with most number of match wins, ATP titles, Masters trophies, year-end triumphs and Grand Slams than any other men’s doubles pair. The 10-time year-end No. 1s, known for their signature chest bump celebration. As a team, the 42-year-old twins won an astounding Open record 119 titles, including 16 majors, 39 ATP Masters 1000s, four ATP Finals and an Olympic gold medal at the 2012 London Games. The American brothers were the perfect ambassadors for doubles on and off the court and they increased the popularity of the discipline through their remarkable success.

Andrew Bogut – Basketball

Andrew Bogut called it quits on his bid for an Olympic medal and has decided to retire after 15 years in professional basketball. The 36-year-old Australian had earlier cited back and ankle injuries, the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent postponement of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as a potential reasons to retire. Bogut, a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee and who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015.