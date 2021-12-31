New Delhi: The recently appointed India white ball captain Rohit Sharma had a very peculiar case of not being a consistent red ball player despite having three ODI centuries. Till 2o20, this statement of being inconsistent couldn’t be challenged. Then comes 2021, which changed the perception of Rohit Sharma, the Test Opener.Also Read - India Tour of South Africa 2021-22: Salman Butt Lauds Virat Kohli For Supporting Rohit Sharma Amid Captaincy Controversy

1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2021:

The historic series against Australia 2021 showed glimpse of what Rohit can achieve in the longer run. Although the star batter of Mumbai played only two tests on that tour but his scores (26,52) in Sydney and (44) in Brisbane helped the middle order to consolidate a total which kept India in the game.

2. England tour of India 2021:

India were 1-0 down courtesy to England skipper Joe Root’s marathon innings of 218 in the first innings. For the second test, India prepared a pitch which assisted spinners from Day 1. Rohit showed his class and scored a century (161) on a pitch where others batters were tottering against spin whether they were English or Indian. The pattern continued in 3rd and 4th test at Ahmedabad where India humbled England. Rohit at the end of the series insisted that the pitches were fine to bat, it was the batter, who was unable to execute its plan.

3. India tour of England 2021:

Experts expected Rohit to fail in these series as England is one of the most toughest places for a batter who opens the innings. The 34 year old took the challenge head on and scored his maiden overseas test century (127) at The Oval. Other than the century, he had two fifties (83 and 59) in the series where he missed out on potential hundreds.

Overall, the Mumbai Indians skipper has accumulated 906 runs in 11 tests. One thing that makes 2021 special for Rohit is that he proved his critics wrong. His patience overshadowed his flamboyance in most of his test innings and that is how batters become successful test openers, unless you are Virender Sehwag. It might have come a little late but Rohit is finally a crucial part of Indian test squad just like fans around the world expected.